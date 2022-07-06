Imran Khan urges youngsters to remain at polling stations to stop PML-N from rigging elections

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

SAHIWAL: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged the youth to make sure at least 10 youngsters are present at each polling station in order to stop them [PML-N] from rigging the elections.



Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal, Khan challenged that no matter what the Sharifs do [in order to] attract voters for by-polls to be held in 20 constituencies on July 17, the "PTI will win.”

The former prime minister said that the people have very well-understood the lotas (turncoats) and “diesel” (referring to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman).

Accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being involved in "ill practices", Khan said: “The ECP is working along with them [PML-N] to help those thieves win.”

'People will never forgive them'

Khan went on to say that they [PML-N] have earned money through illegal means throughout their lives,” adding that they haven’t even done one thing in their life faithfully.

Regarding the dissident members, the PTI chairman warned them that the people of Pakistan will "never forgive them because they are supporting thieves”.

Khan, commenting on the arrest of senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan a day earlier, urged the coalition government to stop creating hurdles to freedom of expression by frightening the people from FIRs.