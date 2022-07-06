Quetta declared calamity-hit as heavy rains kill 13 in Balochistan

Officials of Levies force are rescuing people amid heavy rains in Balochistan. Photo: Twitter/@LeviesHq

QUETTA: Following the widespread destruction and over a dozen fatalities due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, the provincial government on Wednesday declared Quetta a calamity-hit area and imposed a state of emergency in the city.

The heavy monsoon rains continued for a second day in several districts of Balochistan on Wednesday. Due to torrential rains, the rivers and canals of the province have overflowed. Thirteen people were killed and more than 20 were injured when the walls and roofs of dozens of houses collapsed due to flashfloods.

According to the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains, whereas flood conditions have also been reported in Muslim Bagh, Qamaruddin, and Khushnoob.

There were flashfloods overnight in several villages of Khushnoob, and a link bridge was swept away, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach the affected area.

According to the assistant commissioner, the wards and emergency room of Muslim Bagh Civil Hospital were flooded, while rain in the hilly areas of Muslim Bagh damaged more than 100 houses.

Moreover, the link roads of Kan Mehtarzai, Loi Band, and Ragha Sultanzai were washed away in the floods.

The Chaman administration has said that more than 70 houses were affected by the floods in Badizai and Torkhel areas, while the Harnai-Punjab-Loralai Highway has been closed for traffic due to torrential rains.

According to Levies officials, part of the Valin Dam in the Afghan border area of Qamaruddin broke, causing water to enter low-lying areas. The affectees have been shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two children have been found from Pathankot river in Loralai.

The Levies officials said most of the access roads to remote areas of Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Harnai have been affected and rescue operations hampered in several areas.

More rains expected in Balochistan

In a statement, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that more rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next two days.

“Heavy falls are also likely at a few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and South Balochistan during the period,” it added.

The Met Office said that strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, adding that a westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts.

The PMD warned that the heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Kashmir, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast period, it added.