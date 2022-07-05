‘Mastermind’ of suicide attack on Chinese institute in Karachi arrested: police

Confucius Institute inside Karachi University. -AFP/file

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the “mastermind” and “facilitator” of a suicide attack outside the Confucious Institute at the Karachi University in which three Chinese nationals were killed.

The police produced the suspect Dad Buksh before an anti-terror court, seeking physical remand which was duly granted till July 16.

According to police, the suspect is the commander of banned outfits Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Katachi and planned the attack on Chinese teachers inside the Karachi University on April 26.

The police said that he used to facilitate the attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi and was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department a day prior in a raid in the city.

The arrested suspect is being considered an important arrest as the security agencies believe that his arrest will break the organisation's network.



The suspect is allegedly involved in the April 26 suicide bombing at the University of Karachi. The suicide bombing was carried out by a female suicide bomber who was later identified as Shari Baloch.

Three Chinese tutors and a Pakistani driver had lost their lives and three others including a Chinese tutor and a Rangers personnel were also wounded in the attack.

The attack resulted in the suspension of the Chinese language centre at the KU. The Pakistani authorities have worked hard to nab the culprits involved in the attack.