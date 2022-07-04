IMF programme on track, not being postponed: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Monday clarified that the $6- billion loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is on track and there is no truth in reports that the lender has delayed it.
Sharing a report on his Twitter handle, Miftah Ismail announced: “I have been reading with some amusement all the tweets and stories about IMF programme being postponed or delayed due to some anti-corruption law.”
“The IMF programme is on track,” he added.
On June 28, Ismail said that Pakistan had received the draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the International Monetary Fund for the combined 7th and 8th reviews.
The minister made the announcement on Twitter.
"Early this morning, the Government of Pakistan received a MEFP from the IMF for combined 7th and 8th reviews," he tweeted.
The draft MEFP is a prerequisite for paving the way for moving towards striking a staff-level agreement.
The MEFP, can in a sense, be considered the crux of decisions negotiated between the two sides as it includes policy actions and structural benchmarks agreed upon between the two sides.
The staff-level agreement will then be presented before the IMF’s Executive Board next month for approval after which the tranche will be released.
"PTI govt inflicted considerable damage to country by not signing agreements to purchase cheap oil", says Sadiq
Sindh govt decides to revert notification issued regarding time limitations for businesses as Eid ul Adha is around...
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan says that the former premier "would best be called Tosha Khan"
According to a notification from PM Office, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12
Police and rescue teams rush deceased and injured to hospitals; cause of accident yet to be ascertained
There are still chances Karachi may get light intermittent rain today evening and night, says PMD chief meteorologist