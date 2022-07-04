US President Joe Biden (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Extending greetings to the people and the government of the United States on the country’s 246th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that his government looks forward to engage with the administration of President Joe Biden at all levels to promote bilateral ties including trade and investment.

Americans mark their nation's birthday on July 4, which was the day when the country was liberated from England by Abraham Lincoln in 1776.

The premier's message comes as the country makes effort to improve ties with the US after Imran Khan's government allegations against a high-ranking US official of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government through a no-confidence vote.

Both the countries, however, have denied this and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that his govt looks forward to engaging with the US government at all levels to promote bilateral relations.

"It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment," the premier wrote.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan also congratulated the US on its Independence Day and paid tribute to those who contributed to the country's foundation.



