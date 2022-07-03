 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Govt announces five-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

According to a notification from PM Office, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12

By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
Two men warmly embrace each other following Eid prayers in this AFP photo by Aamir Qureshi.
Two men warmly embrace each other following Eid prayers in this AFP photo by Aamir Qureshi.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha in the country.

According to a notification from Prime Minister Office, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12 (Friday to Tuesday).

Govt announces five-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays