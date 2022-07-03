Govt announces five-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns incident and orders Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz to hold high-level investigation
PTI and PML-Q agree to let Hamza Shahbaz remain chief minister till re-election
Envoys from US, Turkiye, Australia, EU, Bhutan, Sudan present their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi
You handed over the country to property dealers, Ayaz Amir tells Imran Khan
What has my mum got to do with Pakistani politics? questions Jemima Goldsmith
Federal government increases prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight