Pakistan under threat from 'internal conspiracy' by Imran Khan: Punjab law minister

Punjab Minister for Law Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addresses a press conference, in Lahore, on July 3, 2022. — Geo News screengrab

Punjab Minister for Law Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan is not under any threat from a "foreign conspiracy" as is the narrative being drummed by the PTI since it was removed from government, rather it is under threat from an "internal conspiracy" by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore flanked by fellow PML-N member and Spokesperson Government of Punjab, Ataullah Tarar.

Malik Muhammad, said that the former premier would "more aptly" be called "Tosha Khan", given allegations that he either claimed or sold off gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries instead of depositing them in the state repository known as Toshakhana.







More to follow.

