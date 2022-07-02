Shan Masood’s Derbyshire suffers defeat against India

Pakistani batter Shan Masood. Photo: Twitter/ file

Pakistani batter Shan Masood-led Derbyshire on Saturday suffered a humiliating 7-wicket defeat against India in a T20 warm-up game.

Led by Dinesh Karthik, India won the toss and opted to field first against Derbyshire. The home side set 151 runs target for India to win. The visitors rocked Derbyshire by removing openers Shan Masood and Luis Reece inside four overs.

From 88 for 5 in the 13th over, Derbyshire managed to post 150 thanks largely to Alex Hughes (24 off 17) and Hilton Cartwright (27 off 26). Opener Shan Masood added just 8 runs in the total score of his team.

Late blows from Arshdeep and Umran, who picked up two wickets apiece, ensured Derbyshire didn't get a final kick.

Later, Derbyshire dismissed India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over.

Two half-century partnerships, 51 runs between Samson and Hooda and 78 runs between Hooda and Suryakumar, led the India side to the winning stand. Hooda went to the pavilion after scoring 59 precious runs on 37 balls.

India achieved the target in 16.4 overs.



Additional input from ESPNCricinfo