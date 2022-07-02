Karachi is expected to receive heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The port city is likely to receive heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds on July 3 and 4, forecast Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected to begin from today evening or tonight. Ahead of the rain, strong winds at around the speed of 81 kilometres per hour may blow in the port city, said the PMD.

A second monsoon spell is expected to enter the country from July 7, said the weather office.

The maximum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. In addition to this, the port city’s humidity level was recorded at 66% today.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “Humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the country with rain-wind-thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan [today].”

The Met Office said that monsoon rains have started with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More thundershower rain with isolated heavy falls are expected in these parts in the coming days.

Strong monsoon currents are also likely to enter southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan from today.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Karachi, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during July 2- 5.

Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during the period.

Rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Kohlu, Sibbi, Awaran, Naseerabad, Panjgur from July 2-5.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Noshki, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Kalat and Coastal belt (Gawadar, Pasni & Ormara) during the period.

The PMD has warned that the heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gawadar during the forecast period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Panjgur, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Nagarparkar and Dadu, it added.

Windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in Sindh and Balochistan, warned the PMD.