PTI to move SC against LHC ruling: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a seminar in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced that they would move the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s ruling in a case pertaining to the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Imran Khan questioned how Hamza can remain the chief minister when the court had agreed that the electoral process was “flawed”.

In a major development today, the LHC ordered the recounting of the votes of the Punjab chief minister's election, excluding the votes of 25 PTI dissidents, while announcing the verdict on the PTI's pleas challenging Hamza's election as the chief minister.

As per the verdict, Hamza will continue to hold the office of the chief minister if he retains the majority of votes even after excluding the dissidents' votes.

However, the PTI has decided to challenge the LHC's verdict in the apex court to delay the election process.

Punjab Assembly speaker and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that they [PTI and PML-Q] have still not decided to boycott the elections, categorically terming all news circulating regarding the boycott “fake and baseless.”

Elahi mentioned that a total of 11 members are out of the country and it may take time for them to return.

Sources revealed that five of the PTI assembly members have gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, while six of them have gone abroad for some important matters.

Pervaiz Elahi rejects rumours of election boycott

Earlier in the day, denouncing a report circulating on media about PTI and PML-Q boycotting elections for the slot of Punjab chief minister, PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that they have not made any such decision.

“Report about the boycott of the election is baseless and a pack of lies,” said Elahi.

“11 of our lawmakers are out of the country and it will take them some time to return homeland,” the PML-Q leader said, adding that they will move the Supreme Court to seek more time.

He maintained that they will plead with the apex court to extend the time for the election process. Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly speaker consulted with the legal team headed by Barrister Ali Zafar in this regard.

Sources privy to the matter, however, said that the parties have decided to move the top court against the ruling of the Lahore High Court. The legal team have started preparations to file a petition against the LHC ruling.

Five of the PTI MPAs are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, the source said, adding that six other lawmakers of the party are abroad for different reasons.

On the other hand, despite the LHC order, the ECP has not notified the members on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats. The flaws in the verdict of the LHC to be put before the SC, the sources added