Visiting Pakistan on order of Nawaz Sharif: Ishaq Dar

LONDON: PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said his visit to Pakistan next month was finalised on the directions of party supremo, Nawaz Sharif.
Dar told journalists that his decision to return was taken after the consent of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz,” he added.
The former finance minister further revealed that he has received his new passport and the doctor has also granted him permission.
“I don’t need the permission of any league leader to return to Pakistan, as Nawaz Sharif’s orders are enough,” he said, accusing the PTI government of victimising him and resorting to taking "revenge on him".
Dar said that there was only one case registered against him “which was based on lies”.
The former finance minister said that he will take oath as Senator upon his arrival.
Senior PML-N leader Dar says he will take oath as a Senator upon his arrival in country
PM Shahbaz Sharif directs authorities concerned to issue six-month multiple entry visas to transporters from Afghanistan
Former PM says CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will "lose his power in Punjab soon" as he was "illegally ruling the province"
Rain-windstorm/thundershower are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and other cities from next...
Cabinet meeting also discussed current political situation in country and other matters of importance, says PM Office
North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan confirms a minor was injured by stray bullets