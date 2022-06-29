Visiting Pakistan on order of Nawaz Sharif: Ishaq Dar

PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/ File

LONDON: PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said his visit to Pakistan next month was finalised on the directions of party supremo, Nawaz Sharif.



Dar told journalists that his decision to return was taken after the consent of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz,” he added.

The former finance minister further revealed that he has received his new passport and the doctor has also granted him permission.

“I don’t need the permission of any league leader to return to Pakistan, as Nawaz Sharif’s orders are enough,” he said, accusing the PTI government of victimising him and resorting to taking "revenge on him".



Dar said that there was only one case registered against him “which was based on lies”.

The former finance minister said that he will take oath as Senator upon his arrival.