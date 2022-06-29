Bakra Eid chand 2022: Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

A representational image of the cattle market in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Zilhaj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.



The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.

The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.

