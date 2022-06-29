Bakra Eid chand 2022: Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

The Zilhaj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.
The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.
More to follow...
