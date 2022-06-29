LHC resumes hearing of petitions challenging Hamza’s election as CM

Lahore High Court. — LHC website

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench on Wednesday resumed hearing of separate petitions filed by the PTI and PML-Q — challenging Hamza Shahbaz's election as chief minister.

The five-member bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan is expected to announce its verdict on Hamza’s election as CM today. The LHC bench comprises Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Jamil, Justice Shehram Sarwar, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

During the course of the proceedings, the court called Advocate Ahmad Awais, the president’s counsel, to the rostrum and sought his views on the remarks made by the single bench about the president.

The advocate pleaded with the court to nullify the single bench remarks about the president.

At this, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi asked if you wanted to say that the remarks were given without hearing the president.

Justice Shahid Jamil stated that the court wanted to listen to the arguments of CM Hamza Shahbaz’s counsel first. He asked Hamza’s counsel to give arguments that how does the apex court ruling in the presidential reference relating to the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution — not apply from the past?

At this, CM Punjab’s lawyer replied the verdict in the reference will not apply from the past until the SC’s clear directions.

“In fact, Hamza Shahbaz’s election as CM has not been challenged,” argued his lawyer.

In the petitions, different events were challenged but his election as CM was not challenged, he clarified.

In his arguments, Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded with the court that the SC’s verdict should be implemented instead of going after the point of past or future.

Justice Shahid asked the lawyer if the court can nullify the notification of Hamza Shahbaz’s election as CM. “Can this court play the role of the presiding officer?” asked Justice Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.

“If the defecting lawmakers' votes are not counted, then the presiding officer will have to be directed to hold re-election for the slot,” said Ali Zafar.

In the case of re-election, the notification regarding the appointment of Hamza Shahbaz would be nullified, said the PTI’s lawyer.

The court could only tell the presiding officer that he did wrong by counting the votes of defiant MPs, he added.

Who will be CM if re-election ordered?

A new political crisis is likely to emerge if the Lahore High Court declares the election of Punjab chief minister null and void and orders re-election.

In the case the LHC announces its verdict against the incumbent CM, the same candidates, Hamza Shehbaz and Pervez Elahi, will once again vie for the slot. For the vote of confidence, the new CM will require to attain the magical figure of 186, half of the strength of the House.

If the court restores the Punjab Assembly to the April 16 situation, the deputy speaker will supervise the proceedings of the CM’s election. However, if a no-confidence motion is tabled against him, the panel of chairmen will conduct the proceedings.

In the light of the Supreme Court's verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan has de-seated 25 defectors of the PTI. By-elections on the 20 vacant seats will be held on July 17 and the election campaign is in full swing. The provincial Election Commission is yet to notify two minority and three women members on the reserved seats as per the priority list of the PTI.

Number game

After the implementation of the Apex Court’s order for notification of the members on the reserved seats, the opposition alliance will bag five more seats. At the time of the election for the CM's slot, 351 members will participate in the voting, as the rest of 20 members will join the assembly after the by-elections.

At present, the government alliance enjoys the support of 177 MPAs, including 160 of the PMLN (160), four independents, one Rah-e-Haq Party and seven of the PPP. On the other hand, the PTI has 158 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly after 25 of its MPAs were de-seated. However, the party’s strength will reach 163 when the reserved members are notified. In addition, it also enjoys the support of 10 PMLQ MPAs. In total, the opposition alliance enjoys the support of 173 parliamentarians. In the situation, Chaudhry Nisar’s vote will be quite crucial, as there is a difference of only four votes between the ruling and opposition alliance.

In case, the slot goes to Hamza Shehbaz as he enjoys a razor-thin lead of four votes, the ruling alliance needs to win nine seats in the by-elections for successfully getting the vote of confidence. Hence, the results of the by-elections will decide the future of both alliances.

Former Lahore High Court Bar Association President Maqsood Buttar says if the LHC orders re-election, it will set a new precedent of interfering in the affairs of the parliament, challenging the authority of both executive and parliament. “The verdict will be marked as extra-constitutional,” he observed.

Senior lawyer Hamid Khan said if any of the organs fails to perform its duty, it is the duty of the court to plug the gap and implement the law. “No matter if it sets a new precedent,” he observed.

Senior lawyer Latif Khosa said it was not a good example that courts would decide about the parliament. Senior legal expert Abid Saqi said it was not the duty of courts to interfere in the election of the chief minister. “It seems there is no law, whoever wants breaks the law at will,” he observed.