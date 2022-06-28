Sindh govt warns of strict action against water theft

Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah addresses a meeting. — Supplied

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Tuesday warned of strict action against water theft.

Addressing a meeting at his office, Najam Ahmad Shah said that strict action would be taken against those who steal water allocated for the people of Karachi and Hyderabad.

In order to address the water shortage in Karachi and Hyderabad, the elements involved in creating hurdles in water supply will be shown no mercy, he vowed.

Shah said that the Sindh government is “working day and night” for ensuring a continuous supply of water in the industrial and residential areas and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Shah were also paying special attention to the provision of clean water to the people.

Secretary LG Sindh instructed the officials that no leniency shall be shown to water thieves and public interest should be kept on top priority all the time.

Shah instructed to make the mechanism of water distribution transparent and directed regular delivery of bills to the domestic and commercial consumers and said that timely recovery of KW&SB bills is a must to make the institution active and stable.

He also said that legal notices should be issued to the consumers who are resisting paying KW&SB liabilities.

The secretary said that uprooting of all illegal water hydrants should be continued permanently and arrangements should be made for 24/7 monitoring of bulk water supply lines.

Shah appealed to the people to register their complaints and suggestions regarding water supply on the complaint numbers of the water board and Sindh Local Government Department.