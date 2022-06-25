Shakira contacts police amid safety concern post breakup from Gerard Pique

Shakira has reportedly contacted police after she was harassed and stalked following her breakup from Gerard Pique.

According to Marca, harassing letters are being sent to the Waka Waka hitmaker’s place in Barcelona as fans beg her to marry them.

The outlet also reported that the singer was concerned leading her to contact the authorities for her safety.

Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak reportedly reached out to the police to denounce that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house.

To go by the reports, the stalker wrote messages on her sidewalk on June 20.

“I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now,” it read, reported Cheat Sheet.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that Shakira wanted to take her kids to Miami for two months during their school holidays but the Spanish footballer refuse to grant her permission.