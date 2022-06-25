One killed, eight injured in Jacobabad explosion

JACOBABAD: A person was killed and at least eight others suffered injuries when a bomb planted in a motorbike went off in Jacobabad on Saturday, said the police.
According to Jacobabad SSP Sumair Noor channa, a man died on the spot while 8 other people, including three police personnel, received injuries in the blast.
He maintained that one man has been arrested while investigations are underway to collect more information into the incident.
