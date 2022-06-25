Karachi admin bans party flags, banners on Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: The city administration on Saturday imposed a complete ban on the display of political and religious parties’ flags and banners across the Shahra-e-Faisal, the port city's main artery.
In a notification, Karachi’s Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi ordered to remove all the flags and banners installed on the Shahra-e-Faisal. He also directed to remove the unnecessary advertisements from the main highway
Shara-e-Faisal is the city's prime highway that connects citizens to business centres and roads leading to various parts of the city.
The official warned of legal action in case of violation of orders. Following the notification, the authorities started removing the flags and banners of all the political parties from Shahra-e-Faisal.
MNA Ali Wazir says Parliament has issued production orders for him to attend tomorrow's budget session
"The apex court's opinion about not counting the dissident's votes is against the Constitution and equal to...
Mehdi Kazmi’s lawyer says they will approach the medical board to ascertain the age of Dua Zahra
Strong waves swept away at least seven people at Clifton beach on Wednesday
PMD official says weather situation in Karachi is not the same as it was yesterday
Miftah Ismail takes nation into confidence over Chinese loan, IMF talks