Karachi admin bans party flags, banners on Shahrah-e-Faisal

KMC employees are removing flags of political parties in Karachi. Photo: Twitter/@SaeedGhani1/file

KARACHI: The city administration on Saturday imposed a complete ban on the display of political and religious parties’ flags and banners across the Shahra-e-Faisal, the port city's main artery.

In a notification, Karachi’s Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi ordered to remove all the flags and banners installed on the Shahra-e-Faisal. He also directed to remove the unnecessary advertisements from the main highway

Shara-e-Faisal is the city's prime highway that connects citizens to business centres and roads leading to various parts of the city.

The official warned of legal action in case of violation of orders. Following the notification, the authorities started removing the flags and banners of all the political parties from Shahra-e-Faisal.