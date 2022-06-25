Pakistan’s future linked to success of CPEC: PM Shahbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses a passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi. Photo: Geo News/ screengrab

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan’s future depends on the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi today, PM Shahbaz said that Gwadar port will play an important role in the future of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister stressed the need for completing the projects of national progress expeditiously.

Expressed happiness over witnessing women cadets in the passing out parade, PM Shahbaz said, “You are a guiding light for all Pakistani women.”

He said the entire nation is proud of its armed forces for making the country's defence impregnable and playing a key role in the fight against terrorism.

In his speech during the ceremony, PM Shahbaz said the Pakistan Navy has an even more important role to play in the present age of ever-growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.

He said the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to take on any challenge. It is only with prevailing peace that we can move forward on the path of development and prosperity, he added.

Earlier upon arrival in the port city, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah received PM Shehbaz and later the premier inspected a guard of honour during the passing out parade at the naval academy.

PM Shahbaz to meet MQM-P delegation

During his day-long visit to Karachi today, the PM will meet a delegation from the ruling coalition’s partner MQM-P.

The delegation expected to meet the premier will include MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and senior party leader Wasim Akhtar.

The meeting, according to sources, will see discussions on the MQM-P’s agreement with PML-N — one signed to confirm the party leaving the PTI coalition and joining hands with the then-opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

Other important matters expected to come under discussion are the MQM-P’s reservations on the census, the steps taken so far to fulfil an agreement on the census, and electoral reforms, among other things.

The political leaders will also exchange views on the upcoming local body elections and the strategy for the polls.

Later, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit Nawabshah and offer condolences to PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on the demise of the latter’s mother.

