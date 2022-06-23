Four picnickers drown at Karachi beach

One man drowned and three others go missing at Karachi's Clifton beach. Photo: Geo News/file

KARACHI: At least four picnickers drowned while bathing in the sea at Karachi’s Clifton beach, rescue officials confirmed Thursday.



As per the details, the incident took place when the people were bathing near Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park amid the monsoon season and rough waters on Wednesday.

The strong waves swept away at least seven people. However, the rescue officials managed to retrieve three people in an unconscious state. Subsequently, they were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Two of the deceased were identified as Saifullah and Riaz, while the other two are yet to be identified.