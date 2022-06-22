Zardari’s mother passes away

Ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Ali Zardari. — File photo

KARACHI: Ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Ali Zardari’s mother — Zareen Ara Bukhari — passed away on Wednesday in the metropolis, PPP said.

Family sources told Geo News that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.