Zardari’s mother passes away

KARACHI: Ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Ali Zardari’s mother — Zareen Ara Bukhari — passed away on Wednesday in the metropolis, PPP said.
Family sources told Geo News that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.
Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.
