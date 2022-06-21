ECP reserves verdict in PTI foreign funding case

A file photo of ECP headquarters in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved the verdict in the PTI prohibited foreign funding case which would be announced later, Geo News reported.

At the outset of today’s hearing, petitioner Akbar S. Babar’s financial expert briefed the commission that the audit’s principles and standards were ignored in funding to the PTI.

“Donors are not the third party,” the expert argued, adding that the audit was conducted by the companies owned by the PTI’s leadership.

“For the first time any political party is providing its funding’s details to the commission,” Babar said, adding that all the political parties should be accountable to the ECP.

Thanking both sides of the political parties, the chief election commissioner said that the PTI foreign funding case had reached its conclusion. He maintained that they wanted to take the cases of other political parties to their logical end as well.

He said that they wanted to restore the confidence of the voter and strengthen the country democratically. Meanwhile, the CEC reserved the verdict and adjourned the hearing.

‘ECP judgment to bring revolution’

Talking to journalists outside the ECP, Akbar S. Babar, petitioner in the foreign funding case, expressed his pleasure over reserving the judgement in the case by the bench.

Babar maintained that he did move the ECP for his personal interest, adding that he wanted to set an example for the political parties.

He said that PTI received heavy funding from abroad, including A$20,000 and €27,000.

He hoped the ECP’s judgment will bring revolution in Pakistani politics. The judgment will help restore voters’ confidence and will bring a positive change in politics.