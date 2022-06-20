Johnny Depp goes unrecognizable after winning defamation lawsuit

Hollywood star Johnny Depp took to the stage at Jeff Beck’s gig in Finland and wowed fans with his stunning new look.
The Pirates of the Caribbean sported a youthful appearance as cut off his beard with a new clean shaven look.
The actor, who turned 59 earlier this month, hyped fans into a frenzy as he took to the stage and channeled his inner rockstar vibes.
At the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday, the Edward Scissorhands actor donned a white shirt with his sleeves rolled up, putting his tattoos on display as he performed.
He paired a black waistcoat and a grey hat while he shielded his eyes behind a pair of mirrored sunglasses.
Depp’s stunning appearance comes after his former wife admitted that she is unable to pay $8.3 million in damages to the actor following their defamation trial.
