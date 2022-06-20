Pre-monsoon rains expected in most parts of Sindh from today: Met Office

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. — Geo.tv/ File

KARACHI: Most parts of Sindh are likely to receive pre-monsoon rains along with thundershowers and dust storms from today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced Monday.

The Met Office said that a westerly weather system and moist currents have entered Balochistan from the Arabian Sea and under the influence of this weather system, rains are expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana and other parts of the province from today. Karachi, however, is likely to receive light rain today (Monday).

The new spell of pre-monsoon rains will continue till June 22 and during the period, the temperature is expected to remain between36-38 degrees Celsius, the Met Office added.

In its daily weather report, the PMD warned that heavy rainfall may trigger land sliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 48 hours.

It further said that heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, rivers of KP, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and northeast Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said that continuous downpours may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Lahore, adding that windstorms may damage loose structures in KP, Punjab, Kashmir. and Gilgit Baltistan.

In addition to this, the Met Office said that the moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two days.

It said that the strong westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country on Monday (today) and may persist till Wednesday.

NDMA issues rain alert

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory for all departments concerned to remain alert and vigilant as a series of heavy rains is starting in the country from today (Monday).

According to an advisory released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers will start in the upper and central parts of the country from today and is expected to continue till Wednesday.

The PMD warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may witness landslides and there is also a risk of flooding in streams, rivers and low-lying areas.

The NDMA has also urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency.

According to the advisory, all authorities concerned have been directed to secure billboards and hoardings from the effects of thunderstorms.

The NDMA further ordered the provision of petroleum products for backup generators at municipal pumping stations and timely pre-placement of de-watering pumps due to the high risk of urban flooding in cities.





