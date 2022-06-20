COVID-19 positivity ratio surges past 10% in Karachi, Hyderabad

In this file photo a health professional collecting a sample for COVID-19 test in Karachi. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio has surged past 10% in Karachi and Hyderabad On Monday while the national caseload is also increasing on a daily basis.

According to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 171 new cases were recorded on June 20 when 11,212 tests were conducted, taking the positivity ratio to 1.53%.

No death was reported due to the infection during the past 24 hours while 57 patients were in critical care.

As per details, Hyderabad recorded the highest ratio of 16.67, followed by Karachi with 10.08% while Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur was third with 5.26%.

In Mardan, coronavirus positivity was 3.39%, 2.27% in Islambad, 1.2% in Abotabad and 1% in Lahore.

So far Pakistan has reported 1,532,153 cases since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 and currently, there are 3,369 active cases in the country.

30,383 people have lost their lives due to the deadly infection while 1,498,401 has recovered from the virus. The country has completely vaccinated 124,721,404 people.