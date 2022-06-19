Prince Charles shares unseen photo of Prince William and Harry

Heir to British throne Prince Charles has delighted the royal fans with a sweet photo of his sons Prince William and Harry to mark the Father’s Day.



The Clarence House posted the message of Prince Charles on Instagram and Twitter handles simultaneously.

The photos also included his throwback with late Prince Philip, and Camilla with her father Bruce Shand.

In the third photo of the series, Prince Charles can be seen enjoying a quality time with William and Harry in the garden.

Prince Charles message reads: “Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!”

Earlier, Prince William also took to Instagram and shared adorable photo with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wish every father and grandfather a very happy Father’s Day.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!,” Prince William said.

Prince Harry is yet to share his message on Father’s Day.