PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz shifted to hospital after car collides with truck

PML- N leader Daniyal Aziz addresses press conference at Press Club in Islamabad. — Online/File

SHAKARGARH: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz was shifted to a hosptal in Narowal after he sustained injuries due to his car having a collision with a truck near Shakargarh city in the Narowal district of Punjab.



According to rescue officials, one person was killed in the accident while Aziz has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Narowal.

The sources said that the PML-N leader was driving the car himself and his car has been totalled. The doctors at the hospital said that one of Aziz’s hands was fractured, while the other was injured as well.

PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza inquire Aziz’s health

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Aziz’s wife to inquire about the PML-N leader’s health. The premier added that he was praying for his health.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered that the former PML-N lawmaker should be provided with all kinds of medical facilities and also summoned a report from the commissioner of Gujranwala Division and the regional police officer regarding the accident.