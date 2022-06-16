Shakira puts walls in her house to cut off access to Gerard Pique’s parent's house

Shakira has reportedly decided to draw walls in her house to cut off common access to her former beau Gerard Pique’s patents after the couple confirmed their break up.

According to news outlet Mamarazzis, the end of the 11-year-old relationship between the former couple is only getting worse. As per reports, the Waka Waka hitmaker's house is interconnected with her parent’s and Pique’s parent’s houses.

As the couple part ways, the singer “is very seriously valuing incommunicating one house with the other,” confirmed journalist Laura Fe to Lorena Vasquez during chapter 16 of her video podcast.

"It is no longer her family and she would want to divide the common parts,” added Fe.

Meanwhile, the rumours are resurfacing that the footballer has already moved on from his split with Shakira.

Pique is reportedly dating a 22-year=old woman whose name allegedly starts with the letter C.