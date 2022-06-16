Meghan Markle tipped to attend THESE future royal moments

Meghan Markle will not let 'frosty' relationships with the royals come in the way of important monarchy events.

Professor Cele Otnes notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound to return across the pond on occasion of Queen's death and Prince Charles' coronation.

She told Express.co.uk that she “can’t imagine they would miss the coronation [of Prince Charles] - any funerals or coronations”.

Ms Otnes added: “If they do, they are saying, ‘Not only do we not really want to be in the Royal Family, we don’t even really want to be in the family’.

“And those are two different issues.”

However, she noted that the return would largely will “depend greatly on the relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry”.

She explained: “They understood they were going to show up as family members, and not Royal Family members.”

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, left UK in 2020 after quitting as senior royals. The couple then went on to defame the royal family on Oprah Winfrey show.