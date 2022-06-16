Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'open discussions' from royals over title strip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for another snub from royals over their titles.

Royal expert Neil Sean reveals that although the Queen dearly loves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they royal family members are planning to take away their titles after constant ridiculing.

"Senior members of the British monarchy are looking and talking openly about the removal of their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"This is really stemmed around the fact that Harry and Meghan seemingly don't want to take part in anything or have any part in British royal life.

"As Harry famously said he's now not trapped, he's free while his father and Prince William are.

"This has taken an active discussion and it will be done in the usual way.



"I think it will be an open discussion with them as to what they plan to do and why their titles remain important to them.

"Of course this will go into a discussion again with other senior members and then real factor will kick in.

"This is not an overnight thing.

"I think what's really happened with their recent return is the fact they darted off without connecting much with their family on both sides.

"The bigger picture when you think about it, it just looks stupid to have two ex-royals halfway around the world using the title the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when clearly it's the one thing that really hurts them the most - being reminded of their former royal life."