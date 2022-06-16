Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s future in hands of senior royals: ‘Out with them!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles are reportedly under threat with many experts ‘already considering’ a removal.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel.
He was quoted saying, “Senior members of the British monarchy are looking and talking openly about the removal of their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
“This is really stemmed around the fact that Harry and Meghan seemingly don't want to take part in anything or have any part in British royal life.”
“As Harry famously said he's now not trapped, he's free while his father and Prince William are. This has taken an active discussion and it will be done in the usual way.”
“I think it will be an open discussion with them as to what they plan to do and why their titles remain important to them.”
