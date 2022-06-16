Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon gush over each other as they reunite: See pic

File Footage

Reese Witherspoon shared selfies with her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston after they were reunited at a recent panel.

The Legally Blonde actor dropped some adorable selfies with the Friends alum taken at the yellow carpet of "For Your Consideration" panel.

"Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow,” Witherspoon captioned the sweet snaps.

In the first picture, the stars smiled at the camera whereas the other image features them pouting for the photo.



In the comments section, Aniston expressed her love for the co-actor with a heart emoji, “Love YOU!”

She also shared the post in her story, captioning it as "Reunited!"

The duo play morning news co-anchors on the Apple TV+ show. The first season of which showed them exposing the toxic workplace culture at their television network.

Whereas, the second season was focused around the COVID19 pandemic. In January 2022,it was reported that the show has been renewed for a third installment.



