Kate Middleton's mum Carole steals show at Royal Ascot as she appears with husband Michael

Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael stole spotlight as they joined Royal Family members for the annual horse-racing event.



Carole, the Duchess of Cambridge's mom, looked radiant in pink elegant attire. She left onlookers in awe with her grace as she rocked a stunning dress, featuring a tied belt at the waist and pleat detailing down the front.

Kate's parents dressed up smart for an appearance at the annual horse racing event, which sees both members of the public and royalty alike wear some of their most upmarket fashion pieces for the sporting competition.

Alongside her dress, the 67-year-old also wore a large black fascinator and held a simple clutch bag under her arm, as well as wearing some delicate gold jewellery to finish her look.

Kate Middleton's father Michael, 72, looked dapper in a traditional top hat and tail suit with pinstripe trousers, along with a smart waist-coat and tie.

