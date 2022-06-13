Taylor swift takes outfit inspiration from Blake Lively’s iconic 'The Simple Favour' look

Taylor Swift nailed her look by dressing similar to her best friend Blake Likely

Taylor Swift attended the Tribeca Film Festival this week to promote her short film and wore an outfit inspired by her closest friend Blake Lively.

The 32-year-old singer turned heads in a gorgeous navy blue pin-striped waistcoat and matching pants.

With classy red lips, the American singer topped the look with a golden bracelet in her hand, letting her hair relax in waves.

Taylor’s outfit at the festival made even more waves after fans spotted its similarity to a look carried by Blake in her debut The Simple Favor .

In the movie, Blake styled her navy blue outfit with a pocket chain and white cuffs.

Blake and Taylor have been best friends for a long time; the Folklore hitmaker has even included the names of Blake's children in her songs!