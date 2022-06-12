Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige: Facts you don’t know

Mystery behind the father of Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard is yet to be resolved, however some other facts have been revealed.
The Aquaman actress daughter Oonagh’s middle name is reportedly an honour to Heard’s mom, Paige Heard, who passed away in May 2020.
While the name Oonagh is of Irish origin and it means lamb, according to the Fox News.
Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s friends told Page Six that she used a surrogate because she is unable to carry her own child, and that the Aquaman actress is proud to be Oonagh's sole legal parent.
There were also reports that Amber ‘adopted’ the baby girl.
According to Reuters, “Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021”.
Blac Chyna smacked with Kardashian diss
David Beckham and Victoria welcome a brand new addition to the family
Hailey Bieber's hubby Justin Bieber's 'severe' facial paralysis could be a 'long term' problem
Saba Qamar shared: 'I’ll not continue acting after marriage'
Simon Pegg explained how Tom Cruise 'flatly denies' any faults of his own in a recent interview
'Vikram Vedha', which marks Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s second collaboration, will be hitting the screens on...