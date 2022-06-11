Joseph Morgan to appear in Vampire Diaries

Joseph Morgan has confirmed that he will be appearing in the finale of “Vampire diaries” series.

In a recent social media live session, the British actor, told the said contemplating, “I don't know if I've got permission to do this”.

“I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things right now: You are going to see Klaus again in the final ever episode of Legacies, revealed the 41-year-old actor, who plays Klaus Mikaelson.

Advising the fans to be patient, Morgan called the “very secret, very clandestine scene” a “fleeting moment” to watch.

“This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her,” said the star, explaining why it was critical to end the series with reuniting Klaus and his daughter.