Pakistani-American Dr Asif Mahmood wins California primary

Pakistani-born US citizen Dr Asif Mahmood won the primary elections in California. Photo: Facebook/Dr Asif Mahmood

CALIFORNIA: In a major achievement, Pakistani-born US citizen Dr Asif Mahmood won the California primary, paving the way for contesting the mid-term elections in November for the House of Representatives, it emerged on Wednesday.

Asif Mahmood, the Democrats’ candidate from California’s District 40, clinched the first phase of the race for the US Congress.

According to the details, Dr Asif Mahmood bagged 11% more votes than his contender Young Kim, a Republican. It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Mahmood was the sole candidate of Democrats in California’s District 40.

It is pertinent to mention here that two top winners from California will take part in the mid-term elections for the Congress scheduled to be held in November.

Dr Asif Mahmood hails from Punjab’s Kharian. He passed his MBBS from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC).