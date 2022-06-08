Pakistani-American Dr Asif Mahmood wins California primary

CALIFORNIA: In a major achievement, Pakistani-born US citizen Dr Asif Mahmood won the California primary, paving the way for contesting the mid-term elections in November for the House of Representatives, it emerged on Wednesday.
Asif Mahmood, the Democrats’ candidate from California’s District 40, clinched the first phase of the race for the US Congress.
According to the details, Dr Asif Mahmood bagged 11% more votes than his contender Young Kim, a Republican. It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Mahmood was the sole candidate of Democrats in California’s District 40.
It is pertinent to mention here that two top winners from California will take part in the mid-term elections for the Congress scheduled to be held in November.
Dr Asif Mahmood hails from Punjab’s Kharian. He passed his MBBS from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC).
Sindh Health Department has recommended increasing surveillance to prevent the monkeypox outbreak
WHO has said that as of Saturday there were 92 confirmed cases of the disease in countries where monkeypox is not...
The WHO will kick off its 75th World Health Assembly Sunday afternoon, convening its 194 member states for their first...
China's strategy to achieve zero COVID cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and...
"One person in Stockholm region has been confirmed to be infected with monkey pox," Sweden's Public Health Agency said...
The prime minister urges that all provincial governments should pay full attention to the anti-polio campaign