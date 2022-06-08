Video: Dua Zahra wants to go home, says mother after court meeting

KARACHI: The mother of the Karachi girl, Dua Zahra, said Wednesday that her daughter wanted to go home after holding a meeting with her at the court's order.

The meeting was arranged in a judge's chamber during which the emotional scenes were witnessed.

"My daughter said in the meeting that I want to go home. Dua said she will give her statement in court," the mother said, adding that police did not present her daughter in court and took her to a shelter home.

At the outset of today's hearing, the petitioner sought the court's permission to present more documents related to the girl's age. At this, Justice Junaid Ghaffar said, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was seized with the recovery of the girl and directed the counsel to give these documents to the trial court.



Earlier, the medical procedure ordered by the SHC to verify Dua Zehra’s age found the girl’s age to be between 16 and 17 years.



Multiple medical tests to verify the age of the allegedly 14-year-old girl, who ran away from her house in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in April and later found to have married a boy in Punjab, were conducted at the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The report was issued by a female medico-legal officer, Dr Laraib Gul, of the hospital.

During today's hearing, the advocate general Sindh also asked the judge to send the case to the trial court as they have to produce Dua Zaghra in the Lahore High Court on June 10.



Dua Zahra's father argued before the court that he got married 17 years ago then how come her daughter could of 17 years of age.

To this, Justice Junaid said they have the girl's statement and the court has to follow the Supreme Court and Federal Shariat Court's order in this regard.

"We will issue a judgement today," the judge said.

Later, the court ordered to arrange a meeting between the parents and the girl.