IHC rejects Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for pre-arrest (protective) bail.
As per the details, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s counsel filed an application in the IHC seeking protective bail so that his client could attend today’s session of the Sindh Assembly.
During the course of the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this court had already granted three-week protective bail to Haleem Adil in another case.
During the period of the protective bail granted to the PTI leader, he had to appear before the concerned court, stated Justice Minallah.
Advising Haleem Adil Sheikh to move Sindh High Court, the judge said that this court cannot interfere in the jurisdiction of the SHC.
