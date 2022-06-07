Cabinet allows to export 100 goats for UAE president: sources

ISLAMABAD: At the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy, the federal government has decided to give special permission to export 100 goats to Dubai, well-placed sources revealed Tuesday.
It is pertinent to mention here that under Export Policy Order 2020, the export of live animals is banned in the country.
The sources privy to the matter said that the federal cabinet approved the foreign ministry's summary through circulation today.
The goats would be exported for UAE President General Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed. The federal cabinet was requested to give special permission to export the goats for the UAE president.
