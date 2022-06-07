Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto (R) addresses a press conference in Islamabad along with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. Picture Anas Malick Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday urged the Taliban government to meet the expectations of the international community.



The foreign minister was addressing a press conference along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is in Islamabad on a two-day visit at the invitation of Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he held discussions with his German counterpart on the Afghanistan imbroglio and regional and international situation.

In an indirect reference to terror attacks on the border posts of the army, the top Pakistani diplomat hoped that the Afghan government will take steps to curb terrorism.

"Pakistan and I are the victims of terrorism," Bilawal said, adding that 97% of people in Afghanistan are living below the poverty line for whom he sought international support.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Afghan government must meet the expectations of the international community.

"We support a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan contributing to stability and regional connectivity."

On the Ukraine issue, the foreign minister said Pakistan remains concerned about the well-being of the Ukrainian people, reports of civilian casualties, massive outflow of refugees and internally displacement of people.

He said, "We have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and sent humanitarian assistance to that country."

He said they emphasized the indispensability for the immediate cession of hostilities and constructive engagement regarding Ukraine.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan firmly hopes that the solution should be found through dialogue and diplomacy at the earliest.

The foreign minister said the international community must immediately take notice of the increasing incidents of persecution of minorities and the rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

Bilawal, citing the recent provocative and sacrilegious statements by the BJP leaders, said that such outrageous and highly condemnable statements had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He said it was a proof that India had turned into a fascist country and it was no longer a secular India, but dominated by Hindutva ideology.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it required a rational approach from the other side, adding with such irrational steps by India, the space for peace was being squeezed.

The foreign minister reiterated that peace in South Asia was linked to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan’s priority is good relations with the world, adding “my priority is to promote Pakistan's economic diplomacy.”



Our focus is on trade, not aid, he said.

He said Pakistan looks forward to continuing to work with Germany for further deepening bilateral ties.

The minister said Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union and also the 5th largest export destination for Pakistan internationally.

He said last year, Pakistan's exports to Germany stood at 2.5 billion dollars, while imports from Germany were 1.3 billion dollars.