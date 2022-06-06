Sharon Osbourne suggests Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ‘move on’ after trial

File footage

Johnny Depp won his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday. Recently, popular British-American TV host Sharon Osbourne has expressed her thoughts on the explosive defamation trial that gripped the world.

The 69-year-old The TalkTV host said the lawsuit between her friend Depp and Heard was “ugly for both of them”, and suggested that they move on from it.

On Monday, during the conversation with Lorraine Kelly on her show, Osbourne shared her thoughts on the former couple’s defamation lawsuit when the host commented that ‘it must be difficult for you [Osbourne] as a friend watching that and seeing [Depp] going through that'.

"It's very ugly, for both of them. Listen, what goes on at home between two people, nobody knows all the ugly details - and we all have our ugliness in every relationship but theirs was extreme," Osbourne replied.

The former X Factor judge added: "Just move on with life."

Osbourne previously showed her support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, by describing him as a 'gentle soul' after he won his defamation case against his ex-wife.