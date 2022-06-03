Petrol price hike: Karachiites should protest outside MQM-P’s offices, says Fawad Chauhdry

PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry. -APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Fawad Chauhdry Friday said that Karachiites should protest outside the offices of MQM-P — an ally in the ruling coalition — against the hike in petrol prices.



The PTI leader took to his official Twitter handle to criticise the increase in the prices of petroleum products, asking the people why are they damaging petrol pumps in protest instead they should direct their anger toward MQM-P.

“Why are the people of Karachi damaging petrol pumps? You should protest in front of the offices of MQM-P with whose help and support this inflation came,” he tweeted.

Fawad Chauhdry said that the people of Pakistan and Karachi are paying the price of free petrol for Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari — ministers in the Shahbaz Sharif-led government.

On Thursday, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs209.86 instead of Rs179.86 from today (June 3).

Likewise, the per litre price of diesel had been enhanced by Rs30 from Rs174.15 to Rs 204.15; light diesel oil by Rs 30 from Rs 148.31 to Rs.178.30, and kerosene oil by Rs26.38 from Rs155.56 to Rs181.94.

Announcing the decision, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said the increase was necessary and in line with the agreement signed by the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister said it was an inevitable decision as the government was also bearing the loss of around Rs91 billion due to the provision of subsidy on the petroleum products as per the rates of May 31.

As the oil prices had further increased in the international market since May 31, the loss would amount to around Rs130 billion and put a further burden on the national exchequer.

“I understand that it will further raise inflation, but I want to inform the people that it was inevitable as the government has to make an agreement with the IMF.”