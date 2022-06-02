Khloe Kardashians slams Scott Disick for ‘whining’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Khloe Kardashian believes Scott Disick turned into “a real whiner” after learning of Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker.
Khloe made this admission during her latest appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Far podcast.
She began by admitting that Travis was “most "definitely being whiny” about Kourtney moving on.
She also added, “When we're together talking sometimes I forget, I'm like, 'Wait — but you did have a girlfriend. You had like a two-year-long relationship that just ended.”
For those unversed, rumors from Insider claim Disick has been dating model Rebecca Donaldson. Prior to this, he was papped alongside models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.
Why Meghan and Harry not listed in Buckingham Palace's note ahead of Trooping the Colour?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to attend first major event after arrival in UK
Only Jason Momoa stands by Amber Heard
Jennifer Aniston sides with Johnny Depp after he wins defamation case against Amber Heard
10 million people react to Johnny Depp's statement after defamation lawsuit verdict
Johnny Depp wrote, “ The Jury gave me my life back,” he said, adding later.” Truth never...