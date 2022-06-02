Khloe Kardashians slams Scott Disick for ‘whining’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Khloe Kardashian believes Scott Disick turned into “a real whiner” after learning of Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker.

Khloe made this admission during her latest appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Far podcast.

She began by admitting that Travis was “most "definitely being whiny” about Kourtney moving on.

She also added, “When we're together talking sometimes I forget, I'm like, 'Wait — but you did have a girlfriend. You had like a two-year-long relationship that just ended.”

For those unversed, rumors from Insider claim Disick has been dating model Rebecca Donaldson. Prior to this, he was papped alongside models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

