Long march to Islamabad: PTI files petition in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the court’s permission before the announcement of another long march to Islamabad.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that the party will approach the apex court to get assurances that their workers and leaders will not be arrested and the party will be allowed to hold protests in the federal capital.

The PTI chairman made the announcement after he ended the Azadi March abruptly on March 26 and gave a six-day ultimatum to the government to give the election date else he would return with a “sea of people”.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court today, PTI Leader Asad Umar said they have filed a petition and raised nine questions before the top court.

The petition, filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, has named the federal government, Islamabad IG Police and all the provinces and their police chiefs as parties.

Asad Umar said that the government launched a crackdown against the party two days before the march. "Police resorted to violence and fired tear gas shells on the protesters."

The caravans coming to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtwnka were stopped Illegally from entering the federal capital.

"The chief ministers of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan were also not allowed to enter Islamabad."

Asad Umar said that they did not do illegal, attacking institutions is their [PML-N] practice

We will apprise the court about the threats from the government, he said.

Despite the worst government violence, Asad Umar claimed, hundreds of thousands of people came out.

“The government wants to create division between the federation and the provinces,” he alleged.

Questions raised in PTI petition