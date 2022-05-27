Whitney Heard shows scars from sister Amber Heard's beating in viral video: Watch

Whitney Heard, Amber Heard's sister, told the court that there had never been an altercation between the two.

In a resurfaced video shared by the Telegraph, Whitney (also Whitney Henriquez) is spotted talking about her sister's abuse with her friends.

"It showed friends of Ms Henriquez gathered with her around a poolside, asking whether her sister had beaten her up and looking at apparent bruises on her face and chest," read the YouTube description on Telegraph's official page.

"Ms Henriquez was accused on Friday of falsely denying that Ms Heard had ever hit her so as to bolster her sister’s claim she was not violent and was the victim in her marriage to Johnny Depp.

"The last-minute emergence of the video, filmed for a reality TV show in 2006 or 2007, came in the libel case the Hollywood star has brought against the publisher of The Sun newspaper for labelling him a ‘wife beater," further added the description.

Reacting to the video, netizens were quick to jump the bandwagon and accuse Heard further of domestic abuse.



"How does Johnny Depp team not use that against her?" wrote one.

"QUICK someone save it before it gets deleted," added another

"I bed AH threatened her sister to testify for her," a third wrote.