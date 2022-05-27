Preity Zinta reunited with Madhuri, Aishwarya, Rani Mukerji at Karan Johar Birthday: Pics

Preity Zinta reunited with Madhuri, Aishwarya, Rani Mukerji at Karan Johar Birthday: See pics

Preity Zinta had a great time at Karan Johar's birthday bash as she reunited with her fellow Bollywood divas at the event.

Taking to Instagram, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor dropped iconic selfies with Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

“Thank you Karan Johar for the best night ever,” the actor wrote in the caption.

She added, “I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever.”

Fans were over the moon seeing all the beauties in one frame as one fan commented, “The 2nd and 3rd slides wrapped my fav Bollywood goddess in 2 frames.”



“I’m a big fan of you all since my childhood,” she added.

Another wrote, “Second and third pictures are GOLD.”

“I can't imagine the nostalgia you felt,” one fan commented.

Johar’s birthday party was a star-studded affair with all big names of Bollywood in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.