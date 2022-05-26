Govt files contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has filed a contempt of court petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Supreme Court for violating the court orders.
A larger bench has been formed to hear the case at 11:30am.
The move came after the PTI openly flouted the Supreme Court’s directives and announced to hold a rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad’s Red Zone.
Mor to follow...
