Govt files contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan asking party workers to reach D-Chowk. Screengrab PTI Instagram

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has filed a contempt of court petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Supreme Court for violating the court orders.

A larger bench has been formed to hear the case at 11:30am.

The move came after the PTI openly flouted the Supreme Court’s directives and announced to hold a rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad’s Red Zone.





Mor to follow...