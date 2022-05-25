'No obstacle can stop us from reaching Islamabad’s D-Chowk': Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is addressing his workers in Swabi. Photo: Geo News/ screengrab

SWABI: Amid the ongoing clashes between the police and the activists of PTI in different cities, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that no obstacle can stop them from reaching Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

On his way to Islamabad, Imran Khan arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Later, he led a caravan and resumed the “Azadi March” towards the capital.

Addressing the PTI’s activists in Swabi, Imran Khan said: “America’s servants placed containers across Pakistan.”

He wowed to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk "at all costs."

“Our people are being arrested and women are being harassed,” he said while criticising the coalition government. Imran Khan said that people are being barred from joining the long march.

‘No question of any deal’

Rejecting the reports about any deal with the government, Imran Khan wrote on Twitter: “Rumours and delib disinfo that a deal has been done.”

“We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till the announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given.”

He urged the masses to join the PTI's long march.

PTI to only hold a rally in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the PTI has reportedly reached an understanding with the government that the party will only hold a rally in the federal capital and not stage a sit-in as earlier announced.

Sources told Geo News that both sides reached the agreement after negotiations continued for two and half hours. Sources added that two PTI leaders participate in talks with the government.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas detained

Police also detained two female PTI leaders — Dr Yasmin Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas — during a crackdown in Lahore for violating Section 144 imposed in Punjab.

But shortly after, they were released.

They were arrested after the windscreen of Dr Yasmin Rashid’s car was broken by the police when she was leading a party caravan towards Batti Chowk, Geo News reported.

According to details, the provincial capital became a battleground where the PTI workers and police remain engaged in pitch battles in different areas amid the party's call to reach the spot. The police fired tear gas shells when the party workers remove barriers placed to block the traffic out of the city.

Dr Rashid was heading to Batti Chowk when she had an argument with policemen deployed to block the party workers from leaving the city.

Police personnel told the PTI leader that she can not go but she did not pay any heed and continued to drive ahead. At this, the police resorted to baton charge and broke the vehicle’s windscreen. However, she managed to flee the site.

The PTI’s Lahore chapter had asked its workers to gather at the Batti Chowk today from where they were to depart for Islamabad.

Several party workers were taken into custody during clashes.

Meanwhile, in social media messages, former federal minister Hammad Azhar and Shafqat Mahmood announced that they have reached Batti Chowk.