 
close
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali: spokesperson

The pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground, says the PAF spokesperson

By Web Desk
May 25, 2022
PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: A PAF trainer aircraft has crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, according to a statement issued by a spokesperson Wednesday

“Pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground,” it said.

The spokesperson said that a Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.