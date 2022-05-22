Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Courtney Love makes startling revelations

US singer and songwriter Courtney Love has extended her support to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.



The 57-year-old singer, who does not have an active presence on social media, shared a video in defence of Johnny Depp through her friend’s account.

In the video, Courtney revealed The Tourist actor once saved her life by giving her CPR when she overdosed on drugs.

She went on to say Johnny had also helped support her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, during her darkest time.

The singer said, ‘I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal.”

Love also voiced her sympathy for Amber Heard amid the pair’s libel trial.